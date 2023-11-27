Jude Bellingham drops glowing two-word praise of Liverpool ace who won 5 duels v Man City

Jude Bellingham was among the multitude of people taking to Instagram to praise one Liverpool maestro following the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Saturday.

The Reds salvaged a late point thanks to a Trent Alexander-Arnold equaliser, and the 25-year-old posted an image on the social media platform of his much-discussed ‘shush’ celebration at the Etihad Stadium.

He eschewed the use of a caption to go along with the photo, but plenty of his teammates at club and international level flooded the comments section with glowing praise.

England midfielder Bellingham was one of those, commending Liverpool’s number 66 with a simple two-word exclamation of ‘My boy’, accompanied by a salute emoji.

Some critics have tried to tarnish Trent’s display against Man City by pointing to him being dribbled past seven times, but there were plenty of positives from the 25-year-old even aside from his brilliantly taken goal.

As per Sofascore, he won five duels and three tackles, completed 76% of his passes, four long balls and two dribbles, and made two clearances and two interceptions.

Bellingham has been one of the most in-form players in world football since the start of the season, so for him to laud the Scouser for his performance at the Etihad is quite telling.

Trent will surely be appreciative of the praise from the Real Madrid star, and long may he continue to impress in the famous red shirt.

