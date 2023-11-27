(Video) Harvey Elliott falls to his knees after moment in Etihad Stadium

Harvey Elliott wasn’t part of the 11 players starting the game against Manchester City but he came onto the pitch and once again gave a good account of himself.

In the build-up to the match though, our No.19 joined the rest of his fellow substitutes in a warm-up rondo session.

After attempting to pass the ball, the boyhood Red accidentally touched it twice and swiftly found himself put in the middle of the circle.

This led to a hilarious reaction where the midfielder fell to his knees in anguish, following his error.

You can watch the Elliott moment in the rondo (from 3:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

