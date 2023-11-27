(Video) Heartwarming moment Tsimikas throws shirt to travelling Liverpool fans

Kostas Tsimikas is proving to be an able deputy for Andy Robertson at the moment and had a great performance against Manchester City, in the 1-1 draw.

Other than bullying Phil Foden off the ball and showing off his defensive talents, our No.21 was also great with the supporters.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube channel, we can see that the Greek Scouser threw his shirt into the crowd after the game.

It’s yet another reason to love the 27-year-old who is clearly very fond of being a Red.

You can watch the video of Tsimikas (from 13:38) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

