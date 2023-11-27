3 tips on how to score goals aplenty with Liverpool in EA Sports FC 24

Christmas is just around the corner, and many Liverpool fans could have EA Sports FC 24 on their lists for the presents to be opened on 25th December.

If you haven’t already got your hands on this ubiquitous computer game and can’t wait to buy FC 24 coins, here are some tips to help sharpen your play when taking control of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on your screen.

ICYMI: Further advice on playing as Liverpool on EA Sports FC 24

Beat the high line with a through ball out wide

In the likes of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz, Liverpool have the wide attackers to cause plenty of damage when they get the ball on the flanks.

If you find yourself in a scenario where you’re breaking quickly in the opposition, or can exploit their use of a high line, you can adapt a tactic that Klopp’s side frequently use in real life.

If the opportunity presents itself, unleash a through ball or a tap of the R1/RB button to slip the ball between the full-back and centre-back. This will give Salah or Diaz the perfect angle to run onto the ball and work their magic in the final third.

Vary the crosses

How often have we seen Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson whipping dangerous crosses into the opposition penalty area to feed Liverpool’s forward line to find the net?

It’s something you’ll likely want to exploit in EA Sports FC 24, but don’t be afraid to mix it up a bit either!

If you find yourself in a crossing position with either of the Reds’ lethal full-backs, try using the R1/RB button to ping in a low, hard delivery, especially if the opposition have a towering centre-back or two.

Those kind of crosses can often be very difficult to defend against and, considering the forward Liverpool can boast, a pinpoint cross can easily lead to the ball nestling in the back of the net!

Use the right finish for the right scenario

Why do strikers like Salah score so regularly? It’s down to ability but also owes a lot to in-game intelligence.

The best forwards know the right type of finish to use in any given situation. If you’re through on goal and the ‘keeper is rushing out to try and narrow the angle, a tap of L1/LB to dink it over him – or holding R1/RB and L1/LB to drill it either side of him – should see you adding to the scoreboard.

If you’re at an angle with a clear sight of goal, a deft turn inside with R1/RB or L1/LB can leave you in the perfect position to bend the ball past the goalkeeper with the attacker’s preferred foot.

Master these techniques and the goals will flow in no time!

