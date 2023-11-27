Liverpool ‘hold genuine levels of interest’ in dynamic PL midfielder valued at £80m – report

Liverpool ‘hold genuine levels of interest’ in one Premier League midfielder in particular ahead of the January transfer window.

Douglas Luiz has been a key part of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side who currently find themselves in the final Champions League spot and level on points with the Anfield outfit.

The 25-year-old, who has registered six goals and three assists already this term (across all competitions), is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City – according to the report from TEAMTALK.

The report adds that the Brazil international would set any potential suitor back somewhere in the region of £80m but ‘there is very little chance’ he would leave the Villa Park outfit midway through the campaign.

The Rio de Janeiro-born talent has started all 13 of Villa’s league games this term, including Sunday’s 2-1 defeat of Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and is considered a vital player by ex-Arsenal boss Emery.

Despite the signing of four new midfielders in the summer, Jurgen Klopp is still rumoured to be interested in signing a deep-lying midfielder and according to this fresh report Luiz ‘is of the profile that will suit’ the Merseysiders.

Villa are adamant that the central midfielder is not for sale but their resolve will be tested if a big-money offer is received at the end of the season.

