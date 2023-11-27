One Liverpool ‘throwback ‘ representative in BBC team of the week; three City players feature

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw where both teams showed that little could separate them, though only one of our players made it to the team of the week – compared to our opponents’ three.

The Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week for BBC Sport was:

It’s great to see Trent Alexander-Arnold’s efforts at the Etihad Stadium recognised and few can argue against his inclusion in the side.

The reasoning behind his selection was: ‘With the exception of Kevin de Bruyne, there can’t be a cleaner striker of a ball anywhere in the Premier League than Trent Alexander-Arnold. Erling Haaland will almost always find the corner of the net but his strikes are nothing like as clean as Alexander-Arnold’s.

‘The Liverpool defender is a throwback to the days when former greats like Chris Lawler and Alec Lindsey not only loved to get into the attacking third of the pitch and score goals, but struck the ball just as sweetly’.

To be compared to some greats in our history, particularly the ‘silent knight’ and goal-getting fellow Scouser Chris Lawler, shows just how much our current right-back is improving.

A goal and a man of the match performance makes it easy to see why the performance of our No.66 was highlighted as one of the best from any player in the league.

Seeing as there was no splitting ourselves and Manchester City, it’s unusual to see that three players (Ederson, Nathan Ake and Erling Haaland) made it from the home team.

You can’t question whether the players selected are good options but it would have been nice to see more red representation.

We can at least take that the Scouser in our team is growing within our team and his vice captain role seems to have brought the very best out of him.

let’s hope it’s not the last time we see his performances lauded and that this becomes a regular fixture for the West Derby-born pass master.

