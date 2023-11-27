‘Nunez should really…’ – Garth Crooks fires barrage of abuse at No.9

Liverpool had to work hard to earn our 1-1 draw with Manchester City but it was clear that the performance of Darwin Nunez did not impress one man in particular.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks said: ‘This was a good performance by Liverpool at Manchester City, although Darwin Nunez tried his best to spoil it.

‘Nunez should really spend his time concentrating on why he’s not scoring more goals instead of picking fights and venting his frustrations with the opposition manager because he’s been substituted’.

It seems that the pundit was more aggrieved by our No.9’s off-field showing than he was with what he did during the 85 minutes he was on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.

Remarkably, it still hasn’t come out about what the Uruguayan said to Pep Guardiola after the full-time whistle and both managers seemed to be able to brush it under the carpet.

However, this incident has been blamed on petulance from our forward born out of frustration over a substitution – according to the 65-year-old sharing his opinions.

It seems like a low-blow comment to say ‘concentrate on scoring goals’ when the former Benfica man has 12 goal involvements and just 10 starts in all competitions this season.

This all just feels like a petty dig from a man who’s fighting to stay relevant, adding to a lazy narrative about a player who’s iactually n good form.

