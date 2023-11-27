(Video) Darwin Nunez gestures for more atmosphere inside Etihad Stadium

Darwin Nunez had an eventful afternoon against Manchester City, with his actions after the full-time whistle attracting criticism from some.

At one point during the match, our No.9 came painfully close to getting on the end of a Dominik Szoboszlai cross.

As he slowed down when the ball was cleared, the Uruguayan gestured towards the away supporters and asked for more noise.

The travelling Kopites soon followed the instructions and it certainly made a difference.

You can watch the clip of Nunez (from 9:41) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

