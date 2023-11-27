(Video) Mo Salah would love to have £400k-p/w Man City ‘great’ as a teammate at Liverpool

Mo Salah named one Manchester City player when asked for the ‘dream’ teammate that he’s never had.

The Liverpool star partook in a Q&A with Sky Sports and fielded a series of questions about a host of footballing matters.

When asked who he’d love to play alongside as a teammate but hasn’t yet had the opportunity to do so, the 31-year-old initially named Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but upon deciding to choose a current Premier League player he opted for Kevin De Bruyne.

Salah replied: “Messi or Ronaldo, but if I pick one in the Premier League then I’d choose Kevin…He has vision and I’m sure he can find me anywhere with the ball so I would say Messi, Ronaldo and then Kevin.”

The Liverpool forward added of the £400,000-per-week Belgian: “He’s a great player, the whole team [Man City] is great. I just try to play my game and not focus on anyone else.”

Pep Guardiola has had some excellent players at the Etihad Stadium over the past few years, but arguably none have been quite as consistently sublime as De Bruyne, who was technically a Chelsea player at the same time as Salah, but the two never actually played together as the Belgian was on loan at Wolfsburg.

The City playmaker’s vision and technique is on a level that few can match, and while Liverpool have been blessed with no shortage of remarkable footballers in the Jurgen Klopp era, it’s still tempting to fantasise about what it’d have been like to have the 32-year-old picking out the Egyptian at Anfield on a weekly basis.

You can view Salah’s comments below, in a clip taken from the Sky Sports interview by @JoueursBE on X (formerly Twitter):