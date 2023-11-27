Mo Salah’s nine-word assessment of City draw is telling; elite mentality

Liverpool and Manchester City played out an entertaining 1-1 draw although both sides would have preferred a win, Mo Salah shared his thoughts of disappointment on the result after the match.

Taking to his X account, the 31-year-old wrote: ‘Not the result we wanted but we’ll keep fighting…’.

Many would take a point away to a team that won the treble last season and at a stadium that we haven’t won at in the Premier League for eight years – but not the Egyptian King.

His elite mentality shines through yet again and it was his assist for Trent Alexander-Arnold that helped put the Reds level, as we then went on the hunt for a victory.

Although this wasn’t ultimately secured, this win-at-all-costs attitude from our No.11 is what could give us the edge if we remain in this title race for the rest of the campaign.

Nothing but a win in each game is expected and let’s hope that we can continue to progress nicely, picking up as many points as possible on the way to May.

Having played Pep Guardiola’s side, Newcastle, Tottenham, Chelsea and Brighton away from home already – we should have a favourable set of fixtures in the second-half of the season.

With players like the former Roma man in our dressing room, pushing everyone to be at their best every day, we might just surprise ourselves and a few others in the coming months.

You can view Salah’c comments via his X account:

Not the result we wanted but we’ll keep fighting… pic.twitter.com/I9EW3WRIxG — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 26, 2023

