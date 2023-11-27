(Video) ‘If you hadn’t been vibing’ – Jill Scott fires brutal 13/14 title dig at Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge was part of a brilliant Brendan Rodgers side that so nearly won the Premier League during the 2013/14 season and that led to some abuse from Jill Scott.

With the pair appearing on Sky’s ‘A League of Their Own’, our former striker was reminiscing about the pain of not winning the title that season.

The 34-year-old revealed that when he hears songs from that year, he ‘vibes’ in his car and thinks about what could have been.

That led to the former Lioness to then say: “Maybe if you hadn’t been vibing, you might have got it done”.

It was a brutal low-blow from the retired midfielder and didn’t seem to raise any hint of a smile from our old No.15.

You can view Scott’s comment to Sturridge via @ALOTO on X:

Jill gives Sturridge some brutal advice on how he could have won the league with Liverpool! 🕺🤣 Brand new episode of ALOTO available on Sky On Demand & NOW TV.#DanielSturridge #Liverpool #ALOTO pic.twitter.com/y0K3204a8p — A League of Their Own (@ALOTO) November 24, 2023

