Liverpool player could be in hot water with FA after what he did on Saturday

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be facing a rap from the FA over his goal celebration in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Mirror reported that the 25-year-old may be facing disciplinary action after he stood in front of home supporter and made a shushing gesture after his late equaliser, admitting afterwards that he found it ‘funny‘.

Such celebrations can often result in yellow cards, but Chris Kavanagh didn’t dole out any reprimand to the Reds’ number 66. However, the FA could still intervene if they determine that the England international was ‘gesturing or acting in a provocative, derisory or inflammatory way’.

If Trent is charged over his goal celebration on Saturday, it’d be utterly ridiculous from the governing body of English football.

His shush gesture towards the City fans was done more in jest than anything else – it wasn’t as if he went right up to the advertising boards and angrily flexed his muscles in what would’ve been a clear show of provocation.

If the 25-year-old is punished by the FA, then what will happen over sections of the home ‘support’ at the Etihad Stadium singing the incredibly insulting and deliberately provocative ‘Feed the Scousers’ chant (as was noted by Daily Mail)?

Regrettably, such bile from certain spectators is far from an isolated occurrence at Liverpool games, yet nothing gets done by the authorities other than cliched condemnation in the form of harmless statements.

Also, why should Trent be punished for a light-hearted goal celebration when Jordan Pickford got off completely scot-free for recklessly taking nine months out of Virgil van Dijk’s career three years ago?

There are numerous issues in modern-day football which the authorities need to tackle but are failing to do so. In that context, it’s farcical that the Reds’ number 66 is at any risk of facing official disciplinary action.

