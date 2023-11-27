(Video) Tsimikas absolutely bodies Foden in show of strength against Man City

Kostas Tsimikas has been enjoying an extended run in the team now that Andy Robertson is out injured and his performance against Manchester City was impressive.

In one moment during the first-half, our No.21 was given the chance to show off his strength against Phil Foden.

Instead of seeing the ball go out for a throw-in or lose possesion, the Greek Scouser managed to win the ball and launch a counter attack.

The task was always going to be big for our left-back at the Etihad Stadium but he stood up to the test and helped Jurgen Klopp’s side secure a point.

You can watch the Tsimikas tackle courtesy of Sky Sports (via @TrentroleLFC on X):

Watched this 9999 times still can't stop laughing 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UMzlfjODuQ — 💎 (@TrentroleLFC) November 26, 2023

