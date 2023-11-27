(Video) Tsimikas absolutely bodies Foden in show of strength against Man City

Match Highlights News
Posted by

Kostas Tsimikas has been enjoying an extended run in the team now that Andy Robertson is out injured and his performance against Manchester City was impressive.

In one moment during the first-half, our No.21 was given the chance to show off his strength against Phil Foden.

READ MORE: Mo Salah’s nine-word assessment of City draw is telling; elite mentality

Instead of seeing the ball go out for a throw-in or lose possesion, the Greek Scouser managed to win the ball and launch a counter attack.

The task was always going to be big for our left-back at the Etihad Stadium but he stood up to the test and helped Jurgen Klopp’s side secure a point.

You can watch the Tsimikas tackle courtesy of Sky Sports (via @TrentroleLFC on X):

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red

More Stories Kostas Tsimikas Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *