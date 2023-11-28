Wow: Liverpool fans may have missed ‘brilliant’ thing Cody Gakpo did vs Man City

Trent Alexander-Arnold will rightly take home plenty in the way of plaudits following his key contribution against Manchester City.

It shouldn’t be forgotten, however, that Cody Gakpo’s decision-making during the 1-1 draw at the Etihad was pivotal in the visitors sharing the spoils.

Neil Mellor analysed the Dutchman’s movement in the Review Show for LFCTV, crediting the attacker’s ‘brilliant’ run into the box to create space.

“Trent’s gone into the central midfield role to see ‘where can I get involved?'” the ex-Red said.

“The movement’s key from Gakpo. Gakpo’s movement is brilliant. As a centre-forward, it’s unselfish; he’s running away to create space for Trent.

“He takes away one of the [Man City] defenders and that’s what gives the space for Trent.”

The Merseysiders will be more than pleased with the result after halting the hosts’ stunning winning run extending all the way back to December of 2022.

Every Liverpool star playing their part

We wrote an article earlier about recognising Harvey Elliott’s value to the side, so it’s only fair that our Dutch sensation gets a share of the limelight.

Again, it can be easy to point fingers at the former PSV man’s poor offensive numbers (five goal contributions 15 games) but to come on in 17 minutes and change the game against Manchester City is no mean feat.

It’s yet another demonstration of our bench stars being decisive when introduced – and in a tie that carried huge significance too!

