Carragher urges Klopp to do one thing to get the best out of LFC player who VVD dubbed ‘complete’

Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to dip into the transfer market so that he can get the best out of one player in particular at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made his name as a right-back at Anfield but, throughout 2023, he’s been deployed in an inverted role which has seen him play further inside and higher up the pitch.

The former Reds stalwart believes that the 25-year-old is at his best when playing in midfield and has duly implored the manager to sign somebody else to take up the right-sided defensive berth.

Carragher told Sky Sports [via Football365]: “Liverpool haven’t got a backup for Alexander-Arnold as it’s difficult to get quality to sign to sit on the substitutes’ bench.

“I would love Liverpool to acquire a right-back who could play in the big games and push Alexander-Arnold into midfield. That could be the development for Liverpool to play him in midfield.

“Liverpool haven’t had a player who can score from that range since Steven Gerrard, one that you think has got a chance from 20-25 yards.”

You can understand why Carragher would like to see Liverpool signing a new right-back who could give Trent greater licence to play in midfield, thus freeing him up to utilise his world-class ability on the ball without simultaneously having to stifle opposition wingers.

The defensive side of the 25-year-old’s game continues to come under scrutiny, with both Chris Sutton and Rio Ferdinand critical of that aspect of his play following the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Saturday.

However, as the Sky Sports pundit referenced, the Reds could find it difficult to bring in a right-back of the requisite quality who’d be happy to regularly play second fiddle to the number 66, who was recently said to have ‘the complete package’ by none other than teammate and LFC captain Virgil van Dijk.

The good news is that Liverpool may already have an internal solution in Conor Bradley, who looked very impressive in pre-season before a back injury ruled him out for four months.

The 20-year-old isn’t ready to assume a regular first-team role at Anfield yet, but just like the man he’s understudying, he could blossom into a key player for Klopp’s side over time.

Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and Stefan Bajcetic also came through the academy ranks to become genuine senior options for the Reds, and we wouldn’t bet against the Northern Ireland defender following suit.

In the near future, we could well see a Liverpool team with Bradley at right-back and Trent weaving his magic from midfield.

