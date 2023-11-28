Ex-Red claims Liverpool summer signing ‘is a revelation’ as title race claim is made

David James has claimed that he’s ‘not surprised’ Liverpool appear to be challenging for the Premier League title this term.

The Reds’ 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday means Jurgen Klopp’s side are third in the table, just two points behind league leaders Arsenal after 13 games.

One of the main reasons behind Liverpool’s strong start to the season is down to the midfield overhaul which our German tactician completed in the summer.

One of our summer signings, Dominik Szoboszlai, has been labelled a ‘revelation’ by ex-Red James who believes the Anfield outfit are firmly in the title race.

“I’m not surprised,” James told Sky Sports (via HITC). “Right at the beginning of the season, I thought the signings were right.

“A lot of midfield players were lost during the summer. Sometimes losing players makes you stronger because you don’t have to deal with so many in and out players, if you like.

“The likes of Szoboszlai, this guy is a revelation. He is a firm fan favourite already. I just think the way the team are playing, they are playing with confidence.

“Are they in a title rice? Absolutely.”

All of our four summer signings have showed what they’re made of during the early stages of their Liverpool careers.

Szoboszlai, however, is the one player that has stood out this term with a number of lively performances in the middle of the park.

The Hungarian brings a lot of energy and quality to our engine room which is refreshing to see following last season’s dismal campaign.

We’ve started well this term but there’s still a long way to go before – we’ve achieved nothing yet.

