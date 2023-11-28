Neil Jones hails ‘excellent’ LFC ace who’s played 258 PL mins; brings something different to the pitch

Neil Jones has hailed the ‘excellent form’ of Harvey Elliott this season in a much-changed Liverpool midfield.

The journalist had been discussing the battle between Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch for minutes on the left of the midfield.

“It’s another one where you’re thinking of horses for courses and asking yourself questions like, how much space are they going to have, what’s their fitness like, how are they training, what’s their mood and so on and so forth,” the Covering Liverpool reporter wrote in his exclusive Substack column with Empire of the Kop.

“You’ve got so many decent options there and that’s without mentioning the likes of Harvey Elliott who has been in excellent form for Liverpool and England U21s this term.

“At least they’ve got different options who bring different things to the pitch each time they play.”

The Academy graduate has been limited to a few appearances here and there, playing 768 minutes worth of football (258 Premier League minutes) in 17 games (across all competitions).

Plenty more to come from Elliott

Don’t let the one assist and six starts in cup competitions fool you – Harvey Elliott is very much a player on the rise.

With the Merseysiders having secured as many as four new signings in the middle of the park, minutes were always going to be hard to come by for our fringe stars.

That said, the 20-year-old’s performances off the bench and in the cups have been nothing short of exemplary.

With the games coming thick and fast in this festive period – expect plenty of opportunity for the ex-Fulham man to showcase his talents.

