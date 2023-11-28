Journo says 25-y/o Liverpool man ‘might look for a transfer’ if game time doesn’t improve

Liverpool may have earned a point against against Manchester City on Saturday in what was a great result for Jurgen Klopp’s side but the game brought with it some disappointment for the Anfield outfit.

Diogo Jota was substituted in the second after appearing to pick up an injury while Alisson Becker played the full game but was clutching his hamstring during the final stages of the clash.

The full extent of the two injuries are yet to be discovered, however, but if our No. 1 is set for a spell on the sidelines it will open up an opportunity for Caoimhin Kelleher to deputise – a player who ‘might look for a transfer’ if his game time at L4 doesn’t improve according to journalist Dean Jones.

“Yeah, I think Alisson is probably more of a concern than Jota just because of the fact that Liverpool have got a lot of options that can alternate with Jota,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT. “But obviously, it’s not ideal, because you don’t want to lose him again.

“In terms of Kelleher, it’s something that he’s been crying out for. If he doesn’t get a chance properly at Liverpool this season, you do wonder if he might look for a transfer. There are certainly loads of clubs that have been sniffing around that situation over the course of this year.”

Kelleher is a brilliant ‘keeper in his own right but has understandably had to settle for a spot behind Alisson in Klopp’s pecking order.

The Ireland international has impressed when called upon down the years by our German tactician and it would be somewhat understandable if he was to push for a move away from the club.

It’s difficult for a player of his talent to spend so much time on the bench but the 25-year-old will be aware of how much he’s developed just from training alongside the ex-Roma man.

We certainly hope Alisson’s and Jota’s injuries are not too serious, but the prospect of our No. 62 receiving an extended run in the side is something that he’ll be looking to make the most of.

Premier League clubs, including Spurs, Brentford and Brighton (according to Irish Independent), were believed to be some of the sides interested in Kelleher towards the back end of last season with Klopp previously saying only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him consider selling the shot stopper.

