Agent confirms numerous clubs ‘want’ to sign Liverpool wizard who’s earned Messi comparisons

The agent of one Liverpool player has said that numerous clubs ‘want’ to sign his client in 2024.

According to Przeglad Sportowy, Mateusz Musialowski’s representative Cezary Kucharski claimed that the 20-year-old is attracting plenty of interest from the continent, but he’s keen for the forward not to go back to his native Poland.

The agent said: “We signed a contract with the condition that I would not persuade him to return to Poland. I don’t want to persuade him to return to Poland, but he has the most offers from his homeland. Most clubs want him. I think he should go to the Netherlands, Belgium, or maybe Switzerland.”

Liverpool fans will be well aware of Musialowski from his exploits at underage level on Merseyside, catching the eye with mazy dribbling and sensational goals and being hailed as a ‘special‘ talent by some Reds supporters. He’s even earned the nickname ‘Polish Messi’, such is his raw talent (Liverpool Echo).

However, for all the promise the forward has shown, he’s yet to even be included in a senior matchday squad for the Reds (Transfermarkt), while younger prospects such as Ben Doak, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell and Kaide Gordon have already earned competitive first-team minutes under Jurgen Klopp.

He’d actually been on the brink of leaving Anfield at the end of the summer transfer window, only for a proposed move to Austrian outfit TSV Hartberg to fall through (Sport.pl).

If the rest of the season plays out with Musialowski no nearer a senior breakthrough, he could seriously consider moving on from Liverpool. Indeed, that decision might be taken for him, as his current contract expires next summer, and a renewal seeming unlikely if he fails to get a first-team debut by then.

The next six months could be pivotal in the 20-year-old’s career path, and he’ll be determined to finally make that significant leap from highly-touted future prospect to actual first-team squad member.

