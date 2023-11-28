Mellor singles out ‘brilliant’ Liverpool man for praise after what he did in added time against Man City

Neil Mellor has singled out one Liverpool player in particular for praise after a vital contribution he made during added time of the Reds’ clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

The Sky Blues took the lead through Erling Haaland’s strike in the first half only for Trent Alexander-Arnold to drag the Anfield outfit level 10 minutes from time with a superb effort.

Pep Guardiola’s side pushed hard for a winner and could’ve snatched all three points late on had Joel Matip not made a ‘brilliant’ block to deny Haaland from tapping home Bernardo Silva’s shanked effort – something Mellor highlighted on his X account.

Joël Matip 👏👏

This 95th minute block stopped a possible winner for City.

Brilliant from Matip to deny B.Silva’s shot being poked home by Haaland! #Matip #block #MCILIV #LiverpoolFC #ReviewShow pic.twitter.com/9jWtAN35RJ — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) November 27, 2023

Matip is a very underrated player. Our No. 32 has been a Liverpool player since signing from Schalke as a free agent in 2016 and has won every major trophy possible during that time.

He’s a solid option at centre half alongside Virgil van Dijk but is out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be offered a fresh deal.

The former Cameroon international made his 200th appearance for Klopp’s side on Saturday and had a solid game.

Ibou Konate has often been selected ahead of Matip in recent seasons, understandably so, but we’re delighted to see big Joel performing well.

