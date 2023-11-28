Liverpool-linked speedster makes 12-word declaration on his future amid exit rumours

One Liverpool-linked winger has made a 12-word declaration regarding his future, amid considerable transfer speculation.

Last month, 90min reported that the Reds were among four Premier League clubs monitoring Nico Williams, who’d also been attracting interest from Aston Villa, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old’s current contract at Athletic Bilbao expires next June, thus fuelling rumours of a possible exit, but the Spain international has now reaffirmed his commitment to the LaLiga outfit.

In quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano on X, the forward stated: “I’m happy here in Bilbao. Athletic fans can be relaxed, no worries.”

Although Williams has played chiefly as a left winger this season, he’s frequently been deployed on the right flank (Transfermarkt), and Liverpool may possibly have been looking at him as a long-term successor to Mo Salah, about whom rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia continue to circulate.

The Athletic Bilbao forward is famed for his lightning pace, clocking the second-fastest sprint speed at the 2022 World Cup when he reached an eye-watering 35.59 km/hr (Sportskeeda).

The 21-year-old has a decent tally of eight goal contributions in 11 appearances so far this term, although seven of those have been assists (Transfermarkt), so he could certainly improve when it comes to finding the net himself.

Williams appears to be committed to his current club, even if that hasn’t yet manifested itself in the form of a new contract, so speculation over his future could continue to abound until such time as he puts pen to paper.

That said, Liverpool are serious about trying to bring him to the Premier League, they may need to woo him quickly, or else risk seeing him dash the hopes of his myriad suitors by signing fresh terms at San Mames.

