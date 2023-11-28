(Video) Szoboszlai catches up with RB Leipzig head coach ahead of their UCL clash with Man City

Dominik Szoboszlai is loving life on Merseyside following his summer move to Liverpool from RB Leipzig but it’s clear that the Hungarian still has a soft spot for his former employees.

The Bundesliga outfit travelled to Manchester yesterday ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad tonight and our new No. 8 took time out of his day to go and visit his old teammates at their team hotel.

The 23-year-old made 91 appearances for Leipzig before completing a £60m move to Jurgen Klopp’s side in July.

Marco Rose was delighted to see Szoboszlai in person again and greeted the dynamic midfielder warmly in a clip uploaded by RB Leipzig on X (via @Watch_LFC), with the Hungary skipper also greeting Fabio Carvalho – who is on loan at the Red Bull Arena from Liverpool for the season.

City and Leipzig have already qualified for the knockout stages ahead of tonight’s clash but are now battling to secure top spot in Group G.

Let’s hope the Germans can pull off a mini-upset against Pep Guardiola’s side who played out a 1-1 draw with us on Saturday.

Check Szoboszlai and his former head coach below: