‘I can do better…’ – £120k-p/w Liverpool wiz insists he can ‘improve’ even further at Anfield

One Liverpool player has insisted that he ‘can do better’ at Anfield and is determined to ‘improve every day’.

Eleven months on from joining the Reds, Cody Gakpo spoke to reporters in the pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League fixture against LASK.

The 24-year-old has been utilised in a variety of roles within Jurgen Klopp’s side so far, and while he feels he’s largely done ‘well’, he’s adamant that he can take his performances up a few levels still.

The Netherlands international said (via Liverpool Echo): “I’ve played in a few different positions – striker, midfield and left wing. I think I can do better, obviously. You want to improve every day, become a better player all the time. I think it went well, but it can be better as well.”

READ MORE: ‘If Anfield wants to…’ – Klopp has one request for Liverpool fans attending LASK game on Thursday

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp confirms double Liverpool injury blow ahead of LASK game

Gakpo has a respectable return of 11 goals and four assists in 41 Liverpool appearances, finding the net four times so far this season (Transfermarkt).

He started four of the Reds’ first five league matches of the current campaign but has only been in the line-up twice more since then (WhoScored), with Darwin Nunez frequently getting the nod at centre-forward of late.

The £120,000-per-week Dutchman has done little wrong since coming to Anfield, but such is the strength of competition for places in Klopp’s attack that he’s had to be content with several substitute outings recently.

However, with the manager confirming today that Diogo Jota will be out injured for an unspecified period of time, Gakpo will surely receive plenty of minutes as the boss tries to keep his remaining four senior forwards as fresh as possible over a hectic period of fixtures between now and the end of December.

The door could duly be open for the 24-year-old to come good on his intentions to improve even further at Liverpool and make himself virtually undroppable from the starting line-up.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 13 Review 🤩: Trippier OUT & Zinchenko IN? Gordon the ultimate differential? Haaland & Salah must-haves