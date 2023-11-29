‘Expect him to leave…’ – Liverpool-linked £35m flier is ‘very keen on a transfer’ in 2024

One Liverpool-linked player has been strongly tipped to leave his current club in 2024.

Spanish outlet Depor claimed earlier this month that the Reds are among several prospective suitors for Jeremie Frimpong, who’s having a magnificent season so far with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said that Xabi Alonso’s side expect the 22-year-old to move on next year, with the right-back boasting a €40m (£35m) release clause in his contract and eager to try his luck elsewhere.

The journalist posted: “Jeremie Frimpong: Leverkusen expect him to leave the club in 2024. The 22 y/o is also very keen on a transfer. He has a release clause of €40m in the summer!

“Incredible season again. Best Bundesliga right winger/right-back at the moment: 6 goals and 7 assists in 17 matches”.

Plettenberg has already highlighted Frimpong’s remarkable return of goal contributions in the current campaign, with the Dutchman excelling in a right wing-back role at Leverkusen (Transfermarkt).

His profile on the official Bundesliga website emphasises how he ‘has the pace to eat up ground in the final third and boasts a keen eye for a decisive pass’, with the 22-year-old also capable of using his rapid speed to race back and make ‘rocket-propelled recovery challenges’.

If Liverpool were to utilise their connections with Alonso to try and lure the former Celtic right-back to Anfield, that could be done with a view to transforming Trent Alexander-Arnold into a permanent midfield option, rather than the hybrid role that he’s played for the last few months.

It’s something that Jamie Carragher has implored Jurgen Klopp to consider, believing that it’d get the best out of the 25-year-old Scouser and benefit the team as a whole.

A fee of £35m doesn’t seem like much at all to pay for a 22-year-old who’s producing huge numbers at a high level, and whose club appear resigned to losing him in 2024. The Reds might just fancy a swoop for Frimpong in the coming months, particular if he’s eager to move on from the BayArena.

