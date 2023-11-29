Al-Ittihad plot potential coup which they’ll hope to help them lure Mo Salah from Liverpool

Having already signed Fabinho from Liverpool this year, Al-Ittihad appear to have eyes on trying to lure another ex-Anfield figure to Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Mail reported that the Reds’ former sporting director Julian Ward is being targeted to take up a similar role at the Jeddah-based club, who’ve recently hired a new manager in Marcelo Gallardo.

The 42-year-old first came to LFC in 2012 as European scouting manager for Spain and Portugal and eventually worked his way up the chain to take over from long-serving recruitment chief Michael Edwards in 2022, only to leave that position at the end of last season.

READ MORE: ‘Some fans asking me…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares the latest on future of Liverpool ‘Rolls-Royce’

READ MORE: ‘Expect him to leave…’ – Liverpool-linked £35m flier is ‘very keen on a transfer’ in 2024

Aside from the work that he carried out at Liverpool, one reason why Al-Ittihad might be targeting Ward is with a view to eventually getting their hands on Mo Salah.

As per ESPN, the Saudi outfit had a £150m bid for the 31-year-old rejected at the end of the summer transfer window, although they’re expected to return with an improved offer in the near future.

If they manage to get Ward through the door, they might be hoping that his Anfield ties could possibly be a factor in helping to entice the Egyptian winger to Jeddah in 2024.

With the January transfer window now just over a month away, Liverpool’s current hierarchy may have their hands full trying to keep hold of Salah if, as has been touted, the likes of Al-Ittihad attempt to lure him to Saudi Arabia with the riches they can offer.

However, several former Reds favourites in Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson and Bobby Firmino have since discovered that the grass mightn’t necessarily be greener in the Middle East, which is something that our number 11 should carefully consider.

There’s simply no way that the fans in Jeddah would ever take them into their hearts to the extent that the Anfield faithful have done, considering the heroics he’s performed on Merseyside.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 13 Review 🤩: Trippier OUT & Zinchenko IN? Gordon the ultimate differential? Haaland & Salah must-haves