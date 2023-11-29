Contrasting fortunes for Liverpool loan duo as one manager gushes while another vents his fury

While Liverpool fans patiently await Thursday Europa League clash against LASK, they may have been keeping an eye on some of the Reds’ loanees last night.

Fabio Carvalho was back in England as his RB Leipzig team threw away a two-goal lead to lose at Manchester City in the Champions League, but elsewhere in the country, a couple of other on-loan Anfield youngsters were in EFL Championship action.

Tyler Morton found the net for Hull City as they thrashed Rotherham 4-1, but while Calvin Ramsay marked his long-awaited comeback from a knee injury, his Preston side went down 4-0 to Middlesbrough.

Tigers boss Liam Rosenior said of the 21-year-old midfielder (via wearehullcity.co.uk): “Some of his play, honestly. He can do everything as a midfield player….He was outstanding.”

Unsurprisingly, his Lilywhites counterpart Ryan Lowe cut a far more frustrated figure after his team’s hammering on Teesside, venting (via Liverpool Echo): “There were a few harsh words in the dressing room, which will stay in the dressing room.

“I will give them the benefit of the doubt, but I’ve told them they’ve got one more chance to get it right – otherwise we’ll flip it round, change the team and if we have to make changes in January then we will, because we don’t just want to be a mediocre team and mediocre club.”

Morton has now scored in his last three games for club and country, and even aside from his goal last night, his masterful use of possession saw him play three key passes and achieve a whopping 98% pass accuracy, misplacing just one of his 54 passes against Rotherham (Sofascore).

Although it was a tough night at the Riverside Stadium for Preston, Ramsay would’ve been delighted just to get back on the pitch for his first senior competitive appearance in just over a year (Liverpool Echo).

The 20-year-old can be pleased with his efforts despite his team’s thrashing, with a 95% pass completion rate (18 out of 19) and three duels won out of five contested, while also making one interception and one tackle (Sofascore).

Lowe’s threat to make changes in personnel could actually play into the right-back’s hands if the Lilywhites suffer another dreadful result and some of those who’d been in the team all along are axed by the manager.

From a Liverpool perspective, let’s hope that Morton’s star can keep ascending and that Ramsay will get the opportunities to make up for lost time following his injury hell.

