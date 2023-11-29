(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai’s eight-word mission shows that he means business at Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai outlined his primary objective at Liverpool in an eight-word claim which shows how driven he is to succeed with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 23-year-old partook in a Premier League Stories feature for LFCTV GO when he was asked what his goals are at Anfield.

The Hungarian replied that he wants to play for the club ‘as much as I can’, before making the determined declaration of “I want to win trophies. All of them.”

Szoboszlai added that he’s playing for ‘one of the biggest clubs in the world with the best players in the world’, with Liverpool’s number 8 under no illusion as to the scale of the environment that he now calls home.

It wasn’t just his words which convey his sky-high ambition, either – the manner in which he spoke reflected a footballer who came to Anfield to lift the biggest prizes in English and European club football.

Make no mistake about it – he means business for the Reds!

You can view Szoboszlai’s comments below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):