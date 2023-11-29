Keen on EPL move: Liverpool face added competition for £39m powerhouse enjoying incredible streak

Liverpool are set to face added competition for one reported transfer target in the January transfer window.

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have joined the Reds and Manchester United in the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo, who’s believed to be available for approximately £39m.

The centre-back has been an integral presence for Nice, who are challenging Paris Saint-Germain at the Ligue 1 summit this season; and while he’s ‘keen to move to the Premier League’, he wants assurances that he’d be a regular starter at any club he joins, having broken into the senior France side ahead of Euro 2024.

READ MORE: Al-Ittihad plot potential coup which they’ll hope to help them lure Mo Salah from Liverpool

READ MORE: ‘Some fans asking me…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares the latest on future of Liverpool ‘Rolls-Royce’

Todibo is currently in the midst of an extraordinary streak which has seen him go seven matches without conceding a single goal, a sequence stretching back to when Nice defeated PSG 3-2 on 15 September (Transfermarkt).

In fact, Francesco Farioli’s side haven’t conceded in eight matches, extending that formidable run by beating Liverpool’s Europa League group stage opponents Toulouse last weekend, with Les Aiglons shipping a miserly four goals in the French top flight all season.

The 23-year-old has been at the heart of their unexpected title challenge, ranking as their best-rated performer according to WhoScored metrics and boasting the squad’s second highest match averages for aerial duels won (1.6), tackles (two), clearances (2.8) and interceptions (1.4).

Todibo has very much put his abortive spell at Barcelona behind him, becoming the bedrock of a teak-tough Nice outfit.

FBref‘s similar players model likens him to a certain Ibrahima Konate, and the irony is that the 6 foot 3 powerhouse could well displace his international teammate in the Liverpool backline were he to arrive at Anfield.

The 23-year-old has been imperious of late, and it’s no surprise that several Premier League clubs have him in their sights. The Reds’ hierarchy will be acutely aware that it’ll take a very appetising proposal if they’re to see off the competition for the defender’s signature.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 13 Review 🤩: Trippier OUT & Zinchenko IN? Gordon the ultimate differential? Haaland & Salah must-haves