(Video) Carragher leaves Micah Richards speechless with brutal but hilarious ‘anthem’ taunt

Jamie Carragher’s wit never fails to entertain, with the Scouser on top form as ever in his latest appearance on CBS Sports.

Presenter Kate Abdo had been commenting on Liverpool’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone‘, which invited the former Reds defender to take aim at Micah Richards over his allegiances.

“The Man City ambassador who supports Arsenal and sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone‘,” the 45-year-old said, much to the dismay of his colleague.

To be completely fair to Carra – someone had to say it, didn’t they? Sorry, Micah!

