Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs LASK: 9 changes as Tsimikas retains place

Liverpool could secure the top berth in their Europa League Group with a victory at home to Austrian outfit LASK.

The Merseysiders will need to rely on Kevin Mac Allister’s Royal Union St-Gilloise getting some form of a result against Toulouse in France for that particular eventuality to come to fruition.

Following a disappointing showing against the Ligue 1 outfit, one may reasonably expect Jurgen Klopp to put out a slightly less starkly changed outfit against the Austrian Bundesliga side.

Liverpool vs LASK team news

It’s Caoimhin Kelleher’s competition and the Irishman naturally falls back in between the sticks for the Reds’ hosting of LASK at Anfield.

Jarell Quansah returns to the starting-XI alongside Ibrahima Konate who found himself consigned to the bench for the weekend’s draw with Manchester City.

The midfield has experienced a selection shakeup as expected, with Jurgen Klopp handing starts to Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott.

Up top, Mo Salah retains his place in the front-three alongside Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Our line-up to take on LASK 📋🔴#UEL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2023

