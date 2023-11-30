(Video) 2 goals in 3 minutes: Cody Gakpo finishes off ruthless Liverpool move vs LASK

LASK will have been left wondering what on earth they could have done better against a Liverpool side that was in no mood to show mercy.
Cody Gakpo quickly followed up Luis Diaz’s headed opener with a goal from close-range to finish a lovely team move.
The Dutchman’s superb movement saw him free at the far post, with Mo Salah providing a sumptuous chipped pass to find his attacking teammate with the empty net gaping.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports’ X account:
Cody Gakpo doubles Liverpool's lead! 🔥
It hasn't taken long for them to stamp their mark on the game! 🙌#UEL pic.twitter.com/6utdvz4cfL
