‘Really good’: Gakpo says 21-year-old Liverpool player is doing ‘outstanding’ things with the ball

Cody Gakpo has shared his admiration for one of Liverpool’s latest summer signings.

Ryan Gravenberch has caught the eye in training and games for his ‘really good’ control of the ball and ‘outstanding’ receiving.

“I think he is a really good player, he is someone who is really good and comfortable with the ball,” the Dutchman spoke of his compatriot in the pre-LASK presser (as relayed by liverpoolfc.com). “[His] receiving is outstanding, and he can turn and run with the ball, he can play good passes as well.”

The 21-year-old has been one of several fan favourites since his arrival from Bayern Munich in the summer, making a quick impression despite his limited minutes in Germany.

Can we give Bayern more money?

Genuinely, we’re feeling a little bad about our daylight robbery!

The former Bundesliga ace, whilst yet to nail down a consistent place in the starting-XI (although this is mainly down to his latest injury), has been an impressive operator in Europe and domestically.

It was Gravenberch’s driving run in midfield, galloping past the gold standard of holding midfielders in Rodri, for the counter that produced Liverpool’s equalising goal against Manchester City that was his latest superb contribution.

With Curtis Jones enjoying perhaps not his best game in the famous red shirt, it leaves the manager with quite the selection headache for the left midfield role.

