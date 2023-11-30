Liverpool journalist heaps praise on Caoimhin Kelleher for ‘Alisson-esque’ moment against LASK

Caoimhin Kelleher produced what one journalist described as an ‘Alisson-esque’ moment in Liverpool’s Europa League clash against LASK tonight.

The 25-year-old is set to feature in the Reds’ forthcoming games due to the injury suffered by the Brazilian against Manchester City last weekend, which’ll likely see him sidelined until at least the middle of December.

Even with Jurgen Klopp’s side comfortably in front during the second half against their Austrian visitors, the Republic of Ireland stopper has still been called upon to thwart the away side, notably keeping out Ibrahim Mustapha in front of the Anfield Road Stand.

In the Liverpool Echo‘s live matchday blog (21:22), Squires wrote: “That was Alisson-esque from Kelleher. The Liverpool defence goes missing as LASK cross to an unmarked Mustapha in the box. He tries to round the Irishman and slot home, but the keeper stands tall and scrambles across to deny the forward. Had looked a certain goal.”

Alisson’s injury has suddenly thrust Kelleher into the spotlight at Liverpool, but the Irishman’s strong save from Mustapha will give him plenty of confidence, and do likewise for Reds fans during the first-choice goalkeeper’s absence.

The 25-year-old has come good for us in the past in penalty shoot-outs, and he’s proving tonight that he’s also more than dependable from open play when his team needs him.

The Irishman hadn’t managed to keep a clean sheet in any of his previous five club appearances this season (Transfermarkt), so at the time of writing, he’ll be desperate to end that sequence against LASK.

As big a miss as Alisson will be, Liverpool are fortunate to have such a quality backup ‘keeper to call upon in Kelleher, who Jurgen Klopp must be very glad wasn’t sold in the summer despite abundant speculation to that effect.

