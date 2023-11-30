(Video) LASK fans were still singing themselves hoarse after full-time despite Liverpool thrashing

The LASK supporters who made their way from Austria witnessed their team being trounced 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield tonight, but that didn’t stop them from making the most of their visit to Merseyside.

The Reds’ previous two Europa League home games against Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse were characterised by vociferous away support, and the visitors on Thursday night were no exception.

Journalist James Nalton was working at the match, and he captured clips of a deafening and coordinated chant from the travelling support at L4.

The reporter noted how the LASK fans kept one tune going ‘for about ten minutes’, swapping between blocks in a carefully choreographed rendition.

After the Liverpool fans had already vacated the stadium, the away supporters were still singing themselves hoarse, with the main block of fans in the Anfield Road End indulging in a back-and-forth with their team’s support in other parts of the ground.

The Austrians deserve enormous credit for the noise they made before, during and even after the game, with their team’s emphatic defeat not dampening the volume in the slightest.

You can view the LASK fans chanting below, via @JDNalton on X (formerly Twitter):

LASK fans taking in turns by block with this chant. Been going on for about ten minutes. pic.twitter.com/EozaoyMGCl — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 30, 2023