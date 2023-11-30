Monstrous: 20-year-old Liverpool speedster welcomed LASK to hell in first-half

Liverpool were by far and out the superior side to visitors LASK, and that was due in no small part to the efforts of Harvey Elliott.

The 20-year-old was a highly effective creative force for the hosts, registering three key passes and one big chance, according to stats collected by Sofascore.

🧮 Harvey Elliott’s had a very good evening so far 🧮 #LFC 42 touches

79% pass accuracy

3 key passes

1 big chance created

2/3 ground duels won

1 tackle pic.twitter.com/dLyCQWuCWn — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) November 30, 2023

The Merseysiders find themselves three goals to the good at Anfield, securing a comfortable lead courtesy of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah.

Liverpool’s fringe players continue to delight

What a season Harvey Elliott is having. The England youth international has not been a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp when it has come to the English top-flight, but boy has he delivered when called upon.

He may not be on the scoresheet thus far, but don’t doubt that the attacking midfielder’s fingerprints have been all over our dominant showing against the Austrian outfit.

It’s yet further proof of just how pivotal our fringe players have been in 2023/24 as we look to compete on all fronts.

