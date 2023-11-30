Liverpool’s 83-touch colossus just posted a 10/10 defensive performance vs LASK

A good result on Merseyside and a perfect end to the evening overall as elsewhere results fell in Liverpool’s favour to see them safely through to the knockouts in the Europa League.

Alexis Mac Allister’s brother, Kevin, and Royal Union St. Gilloise helped secure a goalless draw in France to ensure the Reds won their group with a game to spare.

Whilst plenty is sure to be written about the number of goals the hosts could (and should) have gone on to score at Anfield, credit is due for the defensive display on show from Joe Gomez and Co.

Liverpool’s squad delivers yet again

Wow. Just wow. We mentioned Harvey Elliott not that long ago after the Englishman showcased his creative powers against the Austrian outfit.

But goodness gracious – we can’t overlook just how integral our former Charlton Athletic prospect was, first as a right-back, and secondly slotting in alongside Jarell Quansah following the first round of substitutions.

🧮 Joe Gomez’s stats vs LASK 🧮 83 touches

1 clearance

1 blocked shot

4 interceptions

2 tackles

6/6 ground duels won

82% pass accuracy [47/57]

3 key passes

1 big chance created

3/3 dribbles completed What a performance for Liverpool in the Europa League 👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/dd5sA43v7u — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) November 30, 2023

The 26-year-old won 100% of the ground duels he engaged in and offered a creative outlet out wide.

What more could you ask from one of our underrated fringe stars?

