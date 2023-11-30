Gakpo goal v LASK ensures Liverpool have done something they hadn’t managed in 31 years

Cody Gakpo’s first-half goal tonight gave Liverpool a 2-0 lead in their Europa League game against LASK, while also seeing the Reds manage a feat which hasn’t been seen at Anfield in 31 years.

Shortly after Luis Diaz broke the deadlock against the Austrian side, the Dutchman doubled the home team’s advantage to put them on course to ensure progression from the group with a match to spare.

The ever-knowledgeable Michael Reid took to social media with a fascinating statistic in the wake of LFC’s second goal, with the OptaJoe editor pointing out: “With Díaz & Gakpo’s goals tonight, Liverpool now have 5 players on 5 goals already this season. Salah 12, Jota 8, Núñez 7, Díaz 5, Gakpo 5.

“It’s the first time #LFC have 5 players on 5 goals before December in a season since 1992-93 (Rush, Hutchison, McManaman, Rosenthal, Walters).”

With Díaz & Gakpo's goals tonight, Liverpool now have 5 players on 5 goals already this season. Salah 12

Jota 8

Núñez 7

Díaz 5

Gakpo 5 It's the first time #LFC have 5 players on 5 goals before December in a season since 1992-93 (Rush, Hutchison, McManaman, Rosenthal, Walters). — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) November 30, 2023

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz’s bullet header gives Liverpool early lead v LASK

READ MORE: (Video) 2 goals in 3 minutes: Cody Gakpo finishes off ruthless Liverpool move vs LASK

It’s remarkable to think that, with the incredible array of attackers Liverpool have had in the Premier League era, it’s the first time they’ve had five players reach the five-goal mark by December since the first season of the English top flight’s rebranding.

It’s a testament to how much the Reds’ current attacking quintet are coming to the fore for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and the manager will be delighted to see not just so many goals being scored, but also that they’re being shared around by his front men.

Mo Salah’s importance to LFC has long since been placed beyond a shred of doubt, but with him set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt in January, it’s reassuring to see his teammates all chipping in with plenty of contributions themselves.

Liverpool’s front five already have 37 goals between them, as of half-time in tonight’s game against LASK. With eight matches to play in December, they could easily reach 50 collectively before 2023 is out.

#Ep96 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️