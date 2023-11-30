‘Bosses are convinced’: Liverpool target could be Klopp’s next big signing but Bayern might get there first – Plettenberg

Liverpool are right in the thick of it for Florian Wirtz’s signature should the attacking midfielder depart the club ‘at the latest’ in 2025.

Florian Plettenberg confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), with the Merseysiders facing competition from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians, however, are understood to have the upper hand if they can afford the financial commitment.

Able to play across both flanks, though mainly operating in the middle of the park, Wirtz would be quite the versatile option for any interested party.

A player destined for the very top

The German international has been in sensational form across all competitions, registering 16 goal contributions in 18 games this term.

To put into context just how rapid the 20-year-old’s improvement in top-flight football has been, you only need to glance at his numbers in 2022/23 – only 12 goal contributions in 25 games.

Florian Wirtz celebrates with his teammates – (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

Wirtz is evidently a more than confident dribbler already, ranking in the 95th percentile for successful take-ons, according to FBref, whilst also possessing a sharp creative edge (94th percentile for shot-creating actions).

Make no mistake, if we have the money to seriously throw our hat into the ring, it’s a player we’d be wise to keep an eye on for the next season or so.

