(Video) Luis Diaz’s bullet header gives Liverpool early lead v LASK

Luis Diaz needed just 12 minutes to steer Liverpool into the lead against LASK in tonight’s Europa League clash at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo missed the target with an early chance for the Reds, but the Colombian made no mistake with his powerful close-range header.

Joe Gomez collected possession on the right flank and he delivered a peach of a cross towards the number 7, who was left unmarked by the visitors’ defence to break the deadlock emphatically.

A win tonight ensures Liverpool’s progression to the knockout rounds of the Europa League, and they’ve got off to the ideal start.

