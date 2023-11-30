(Video) Van Dijk regen: Quansah’s break glass intervention in second-half vs LASK will wow fans

Virgil van Dijk will have been rather proud, one might imagine, observing his young protege’s latest performance in the Europa League.

Jarell Quansah played a prominent role in a shutout result secured against Austrian outfit LASK midweek.

It’s one to take with a pinch of salt, given the player he’s being compared to, but the 20-year-old’s superb sliding tackle to deny a genuine goalscoring opportunity had fans online thinking of our Dutch colossus.

Even if he only turns out to be half as good – wow, do we have a quality defender on our hands!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Yugdeep_LFC, plus all the fan reaction below:

Jarell Quansah is destined for greatness ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/G8S0ZO1zLp — Lucho™️💫 (@Yugdeep_LFC) November 30, 2023

Quansah is VVD 2.0 I’m certain of it.

pic.twitter.com/HPEti7mxsi — 𝗟𝗨𝗖𝗔𝗦 (@LFC_Lucas_) November 30, 2023

Jarrel Quansah Appreciation Post. 𝘽𝙖𝙗𝙮 𝙑𝙖𝙣 𝘿𝙞𝙟𝙠 pic.twitter.com/h6fH0QbIi2 — . (@ScouserChrisLFC) November 30, 2023

Another solid performance tonight from Jarell Quansah

He floats around the pitch like Virgil Van Dijk😮‍💨💎

Liverpool 2.0 is going to be scary but not for us🔴🔥#LFC #LIVLASK pic.twitter.com/37fPXjSRZI — Rob (@ftfcrob) November 30, 2023