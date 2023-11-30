(Video) Van Dijk regen: Quansah’s break glass intervention in second-half vs LASK will wow fans

Virgil van Dijk will have been rather proud, one might imagine, observing his young protege’s latest performance in the Europa League.

Jarell Quansah played a prominent role in a shutout result secured against Austrian outfit LASK midweek.

It’s one to take with a pinch of salt, given the player he’s being compared to, but the 20-year-old’s superb sliding tackle to deny a genuine goalscoring opportunity had fans online thinking of our Dutch colossus.

Even if he only turns out to be half as good – wow, do we have a quality defender on our hands!

