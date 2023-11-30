(Video) Mo Salah just one goal off 200 as Liverpool close in on Europa League knockout rounds

Mo Salah made no mistake from the penalty spot to move within one goal of 200 for Liverpool and nudge them ever closer to ensuring their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, with a win guaranteeing our progression.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead into half-time and were given the perfect opportunity to extend their lead shortly after the interval when LASK goalkeeper Tobias Lawal upended Cody Gakpo inside the box.

The referee duly pointed to the spot, and the Egyptian King stepped up to drill the ball past the Austrian’s netminder for LFC’s third goal of the night, and his 199th for the club.

It surely won’t be long before he reaches the double century, and Liverpool can surely look forward to further Europa League football in the spring as they aim to lift the trophy in Dublin next May.

You can view Salah’s penalty below, taken from TNT Sports’ match coverage and shared via @ArnitA53639 on X: