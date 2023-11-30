(Video) Thunderbolt: Tsimikas inches away from scoring goal of the tournament

If it makes Kostas Tsimikas feel any better, his nearly-worldie goal would have been ruled out for offside had it flown in under the bar.

But by God what a strike it was from the Greek international, who struck the ball with some venom from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Tobias Lawal was utterly powerless to stop the thunderbolt of an attempt on goal and it’s still such a shame that it didn’t creep under the bar, offside or no!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RoomOfPL: