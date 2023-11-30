(Video) Exquisite Trent pass sets up Gakpo to round off Liverpool win in style

Liverpool cruised into the knockout rounds of the Europa League tonight, seeing off LASK with a 4-0 win at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo netted two of those goals, with the second of those coming in stoppage time just before the final whistle.

Much of the credit must also go to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who came off the bench to add yet another assist to his tally as he threaded an exquisite pass through a gap in the Austrians’ defence to set up the Dutchman.

Gakpo duly shifted the ball onto his right foot and lashed it beyond Tobias Lawal to put the seal on a comfortable victory for the Reds, one which means they go to Union Saint-Gilloise in two weeks’ time with top spot in Group E – and a place in the round of 16 in March – already assured.

You can view the Dutchman’s goal below, via @footballontnt on X: