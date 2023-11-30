(Video) There was a lovely touch from Virgil van Dijk during Liverpool’s warm-up at Anfield

Liverpool have business to complete against LASK in the Europa League tonight, but Virgil van Dijk still found the time to enjoy a lovely moment with some of the match mascots during the Reds’ warm-up.

The club’s official social media channels shared a short clip of the captain – who’s among the substitutes as Jurgen Klopp fields a heavily rotated starting line-up – spending time with a few of the youngsters.

The 32-year-old passed a ball among the lucky mascots as they tried their best to stay as warm as possible during a bitingly cold night at Anfield.

Even with Van Dijk not starting – and hopefully not needing to be called upon if Liverpool can get the job done swiftly – it was still brilliant to see him making time for the kids so close to kick-off.

You can view the clip of Virgil and the mascots below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):