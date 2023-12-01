(Image) Curtis Jones heaps two-word praise on Liverpool teammate who won 6 duels v LASK

Curtis Jones took to social media after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over LASK on Thursday night to heap praise on one of his teammates.

Chief among the Reds’ goalscorers was Cody Gakpo, who netted twice against the Austrian outfit in a game in which he excelled from start to finish.

The Scouse midfielder shared a photo of him and the Dutchman on his Instagram story, along with the caption ‘Some player’ and a fire emoji.

Jones’ praise for the 24-year-old was very much merited, and not just for the two goals that Liverpool’s number 18 plundered last night.

As per Sofascore, Gakpo recorded a massive six shots against LASK, also completing one dribble, two key passes and four accurate long balls, and posting a pass success rate of 88%. He worked hard out of possession, too, winning six of his nine duels.

The Netherlands attacker will surely get plenty of opportunities this month, given the fixture workload that the Reds must negotiate and the absence of Diogo Jota through injury.

On last night’s evidence, he looks determined to more than atone for the Portuguese forward’s convalescence.

You can view the image posted by Jones on Instagram below, via @curtisjr: