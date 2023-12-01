‘Worst coach I have ever had’ – Ex-Red makes his thoughts about Brendan Rodgers very clear

Brendan Rodgers almost ended Liverpool’s long wait for a league title back in 2014 only to miss out to Manchester City by two points.

The Northern Irishman tried his very best to bring the glory days back to Anfield and although he gave it a good shot he didn’t quite succeed.

The likes of Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge were just a few of the players that thrived under the current Celtic boss but one former Red has described Rodgers as ‘the worst coach I have ever had’.

Mario Balotelli, who was a surprise signing back in 2014 as we attempted to replace Luis Suarez who had signed for Barcelona, has labelled the 50-year-old as a ‘disaster’.

Speaking to TVPlay (via The Mirror), Balotelli said: “Brendan Rodgers is the worst coach I have ever had. He was number one as far as training sessions were concerned, with keeping possession of the ball and the small-sided games. But as a person he was a disaster.”

READ MORE: Michael Owen says 24-y/o Liverpool attacker has ‘got to do his talking on the pitch’

Balotelli was quite a character, both on and off the pitch. He netted four goals in 28 appearances for Liverpool during his 12-month spell at the club and it’s fair to say things didn’t quite go to plan for him at L4.

It’s interesting that the Italy international has claimed that Rodgers’ training sessions were impressive, but the pair simply didn’t get on with one another on a personal level.

Our former No. 45 was loaned out to AC Milan after one season in a red shirt and then joined Nice on a free transfer when his deal at Liverpool expired.

He’s currently plying his trade in Turkey with Adana Demirspor.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has enjoyed successful spells with Celtic and Leicester City since his time in charge of the Merseysiders.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red