‘I didn’t know he had that’ – Joe Cole was blown away by what 21-y/o Liverpool ace did last night

Joe Cole has admitted he was surprised by the pace one Liverpool ace showed during yesterday’s 4-0 defeat of LASK.

The victory over the Austrian outfit ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side have progressed through to the knockout stages of the Europa League with a game to spare.

Cody Gakpo grabbed a brace in front of a packed crowd inside Anfield and ex-Red Cole said after the game that the Netherlands international ‘looked blistering’ during the game and insisted he’s excited about what’s still to come from the 21-year-old.

“He was probing, getting into good positions and what I do like about him is how comfortable he is on the ball,” Cole told TNT Sports (via Rousing The Kop).

“He showed a yard there. I didn’t know he had that kind of speed. He just took off. That’s why I think there’s more to him, because I have not seen that. How long have we watched Cody Gakpo play? I have not seen him open his legs like that. He looked blistering.”

Gakpo was signed from PSV in January in a deal worth an initial £35m but is yet to nail down a regular starting spot under Klopp.

Our German tactician does have plenty of options in attack which makes it somewhat difficult to get our No. 18 into the starting XI but his performance last night will have done his chances of earning regular game time no harm whatsoever.

Our No. 18 now has six goals and one assist in 16 appearances this term (across all competitions) and will be needed in the coming weeks as we attempt to tackle the hectic Christmas schedule.

When Fulham visit Anfield on Sunday that will kickstart a run of 11 games in 29 days for the Reds – which includes clashes against Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle.

