Journo says 21-y/o Liverpool man is ‘going to be some player’ when he gets ‘properly up to speed’

One Liverpool ace is ‘going to be some player’ when he ‘gets properly up to the speed with English football’, that’s according to journalist Dominic King.

The Netherlands international was handed another start by Jurgen Klopp last night as the Reds defeated LASK 4-0 at Anfield in the Europa League to secure their passage through to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

The 21-year-old showed glimpses of his potential against the Austrian outfit and is certainly pushing for a regular starting spot under our German tactician.

The Daily Mail writer, writing on his X page, is excited by the former Ajax midfielder’s potential following his summer move from Bayern Munich.

When Ryan Gravenberch gets properly up to the speed with English football and physically adjusted to how Liverpool play over 90 minutes, he’s going to be some player. It’s not all there yet – he’s just had blast from Jurgen Klopp – but you can tell it’s going to arrive. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) November 30, 2023

Gravenberch was one of four midfielders signed in the summer as Klopp completed an overhaul in the middle of the park.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have nailed down regular starting spots but the likes of Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot are all competing alongside our new No. 38 for the third and final spot in the engine room.

The Dutchman is a rather unique player in the sense that he’s a powerful dribbler of the ball and someone who can beat his mean seemingly with ease.

Following a number of impressive performances since moving from Bayern it’s somewhat surprising that Thomas Tuchel was willing to let the dynamic midfielder leave the club.

He looks like someone who has a bright future ahead of him and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop under Klopp and Co.

