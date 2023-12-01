Sky Sports journo reveals what he’s ‘been told’ about Liverpool’s interest in Kylian Mbappe

Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on the future of Kylian Mbappe amid reported interest from Liverpool in the World Cup winner.

The Reds have been long linked with a move for the PSG superstar, dating back to his time at Monaco as a teenager, with The Mirror reporting back in July that Jurgen Klopp’s side were in talks with the 24-year-old.

The Anfield outfit have an abundance of talent at the top end of the pitch, including Mo Salah who was the subject of a huge £150m bid from the Saudi Pro League in the summer (Evening Standard), but any potential move for Mbappe would be a real show of intent from FSG.

Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg, however, has claimed (via his X page) Liverpool are ‘not pushing’ for the France international and added that Real Madrid remain the ‘most realistic destination’ should he leave the French capital.

❗️Been told that Liverpool is NOT pushing for Kylian #Mbappé. His transfer in summer 2024 ist not an issue at this stage. #LFC ➡️ #PSG, still totally relaxed as they are financially secured (contractually) for his possible departure

➡️ Real Madrid is still the most realistic… pic.twitter.com/GokRb13Avf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 1, 2023

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp reveals he prevented ‘exceptional’ Liverpool player from leaving in the summer

Mbappe has become recognised as one of the best players in the world in recent seasons with his insane amount of goal contributions for the Ligue 1 champions.

He’s registered 229 goals and 100 assists in 277 appearances for the Parc Des Princes outfit and has 46 goals in 75 outings for his country.

He’s a clinical attacker and a player who would strengthen any side that he’s put in.

A move to Liverpool has always been unlikely due to his financial demands but some Reds supporters continue to retain hope with transfer links between the club and player never fully going away.

During the summer Klopp admitted that he and his staff ‘laugh’ when they see links between Liverpool and the attacker which pretty much tells you everything that you need to know.

If a move wasn’t already looking unlikely, it certainly looks it now!

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red