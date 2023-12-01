(Video) Klopp knew ‘absolutely perfect’ defender would prove supporters wrong

Jurgen Klopp was in great spirits after Liverpool recorded a 4-0 victory over LASK and secured our place as top of our Europa League group, although he made sure to praise one man in particular.

Speaking about Jarell Quansah’s performance, the German said: “absolutely perfect. Jarell played a super game…

“Jarell played a super game, that’s true. That couldn’t be better news for the club, to be honest. I think before this season a lot of people told us we should buy a centre-half.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah shows class with shirt-swapping gesture to LASK players

“We knew we had Jarell. Did we know that he will show up like this? No, not exactly, but we were pretty hopeful, so the future is bright. It’s cool.”

This push for a new centre-back seems to have been answered by our own academy, which is testament to the hard work that the club is doing.

The presence of the Warrington-born defender may well have saved us millions, with much more to come from him.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Quansah (from 2:50) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red